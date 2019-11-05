Though local elections are deemed by some as perhaps more important than presidential elections, many Americans still do not exercise their right to vote each November.

Centre County, however, has a relatively strong amount of citizens who vote.

According to Pennsylvania voting statistics, approximately 108,000 people are registered to vote in Centre County. With a population estimated at 162,000, that means 66 percent of Centre County residents are registered voters.

“Local elections are really important, especially for students because the candidates that we elect in the local office are the ones who most directly impact our lives every day when we’re students,” Kelsey Denny, president of College Democrats, said.

RELATED:

Although local elections are not overly publicized, Denny (senior - political science and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) argued that local elections are more important than elections on the national level.

State College will hold elections for public officials on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Various seats are up for grabs, including four State College Borough Council seats, the Superior Court judge and Commonwealth Court judge.

In addition, prospective voters will have the opportunity to vote on Marsy’s Law — a law that gives victims of crimes more rights. If passed, the law — that has already been passed in 11 states — would add a list of 15 victims’ rights to the constitution.

Some rights listed include the right to speak during trials and parole hearings, to demand speedy trials and to refuse requests for pretrial evidence.

Historically, young voters are an especially underrepresented demographic in terms of voting. This notion, however, has recently been challenged by polling data.

According to data from NextGen PA, Penn State nearly doubled 2014’s midterm totals in November 2018 in just five hours of voting.

“[Local elections’] impact is so much more monumental on a personal everyday level than a national election,” Denny said. “As College Democrats, we really encourage getting out to vote and going to participate in local stuff first, just because they have a really serious impact on our lives.”

Denny, however, still encourages students to exercise their right to vote.

“What I keep telling [young people] is this is perfect practice for 2020. If we elect Democrats at the local level, and then the state level, we are making more of an impact in Pennsylvania as a state than we are by electing a Democrat as president,” Denny said. “So voting in the local and the statewide stuff is arguably more important, especially as students.”

Though he sits on the other side of the aisle, College Republicans president Max Myers said he values local elections much like Denny.

“Local elections allow constituents the opportunity to know their officials on a more personal level than state and federal elections,” Myers (senior - economic and political science) said via email. “It’s important to focus on local issues in local elections.”

In addition to knowing those who represent them, Myers also stated it is integral to know which issues are pertinent to the State College area.

“Many times, we see the national narrative, such as immigration policy, healthcare reform, abortion and gun control. These aren’t issues that we face as a community,” Myers said. “We have to be focused on issues that we face as a community. Policy such as property taxes, zoning laws and public schooling are all stances from our local candidates that we should view while making our choice.”

Further, Myers noted how it is sometimes difficult to get young voters to care about local elections.

“We’ve found one of the best ways to engage students is showing them how the results of elections and local government policy can affect their everyday lives as Penn State students,” he said.

For example, Myers alluded to the increasing property taxes, high rents and zoning laws in State College. Myers also said rent is overpriced due to the amount of students relative to the number of housing options available.

“If our local leaders take steps to prevent high rises from being constructed in State College, we should expect to keep seeing our rents increase,” Myers said.