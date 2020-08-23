Penn State's newest students heard from an astronaut and watched students and alumni perform during the university's first virtual New Student Convocation Saturday night.

Astronaut and Penn State alumnus Guy Bluford spoke about his time as a Penn State student.

Bluford graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering and became a fighter pilot. He was the first African American to go into space.

“Penn State played a significant role in my success and I take a great deal of pride in being a Nittany Lion,” Bluford said after recalling some of his experiences as a student.

“As you proceed out into your career,” Bluford said, “always remember: We Are Penn State.”

The live stream also included about an hour's worth of welcome speeches and facts about the university, sprinkled with performances by current students and alumni.

Among the performers were freshman Owen Smith and his siblings, musical theatre alum Amina Faye, Ariana Notartomaso, and musical theatre alum Noah Rubeck.

Other speakers included Provost Nicholas Jones, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Kathleen Bieschke, Black Caucus President Nyla Holland, and Student Body President Zachary McKay.

“We all want you to be safe,” Jones said. “And it’s going to take everyone rallying together to make that possible. So, let’s all mask up, so we don’t have to pack up."

Provost Jones was the only speaker to reference the university’s "Mask Up or Pack Up" campaign.

Nyla Holland spoke about the importance of extracurriculars and her experiences while being a member of Black Caucus.

“Being involved in extracurricular activities… can give you a sense of community that will get you through the long nights and long essays, through some of the most formative years of your life,” Holland said.

McKay explained his interpretation of what it means to be kind.

“This evening, I urge you to make a lifelong commitment to kindness,” McKay said. “The character and conscience which you develop because of this commitment will surely remain with you the rest of your lives.”

He also asked the new students to stand up to what they know to be harassment and to challenge racism, sexism, antisemitism, islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and xenophobia.

Barron’s “musical surprise at the end” of the live stream was the Old Main bell chiming the alma mater and 20 tolls to celebrate the start of the 2020 academic year.