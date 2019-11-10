The Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery is moving to Ferguson Township after 43 years operating in downtown State College.

The co-owners of Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery, Marie Librizzi and Janet McKenna, have announced their plans to be officially relocated on Jan. 1, 2020.

Their new address will be Ferguson Square, 2766 W. College Ave. Suite 100.

“We are excited for this move that will better serve our customers with free parking, a climate-controlled environment, and easy access to our store," Librizzi said in a press release. "Many of our customers are family to us and have enthusiastically supported our move to a more accessible location. We intend to continue to offer the finest quality product that we have always provided to our customers.”

The Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery is known for their variety of unique framing projects, ranging from small retail jobs to large commercial projects. They specialize in diploma frames that can be personalized for each graduate.

The shop is also known for their vast collection of Penn State art, including Penn State football and other PSU sports, downtown State College and on-campus scenes, as well as their popular diploma frames.

The owners have assured their customers that their staff will remain the same with the store’s relocation.

“Kathy Davies will continue in her position as retail and commercial sales manager, and our quality custom framing work will be completed on the premises by the same craftsmen,” McKenna said in a press release.

The big move will occur during mid-December, and a grand opening reception is being organized for the spring for their launch on Jan. 2, 2020.