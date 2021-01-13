On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for the second time during his four-year term. He is the first president in United States history to be impeached twice.

The article of impeachment charged Trump with "'high crimes and misdemeanors' for inciting supporters to assault the Capitol on Jan. 6," according to the New York Times.

The impeachment article passed 232-197-4 with 10 Republican representatives voting yes.

Here are the Pennsylvania representatives who voted to approve Trump's impeachment:

Brendan F. Boyle, Pa. 2

Dwight Evans, Pa. 3

Madeleine Dean, Pa. 4

Mary Gay Scanlon, Pa. 5

Chrissy Houlahan, Pa. 6

Susan Wild, Pa. 7

Matt Cartwright, Pa. 8

Conor Lamb, Pa. 17

Mike Doyle, Pa. 18

All Pennsylvania Republican representatives voted against the impeachment of Trump.

The House also voted on invoking the 25th Amendment, which would call for Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump from office.

This article passed with a vote of 223-205-5 with one Republican representative voting yes.

Here are the Pennsylvania representatives who voted to overturn presidential election results:

Dan Meuser, Pa. 9

Scott Perry, Pa. 10

Lloyd K. Smucker, Pa. 11

Fred Keller, Pa. 12

John Joyce, Pa. 13

Guy Reschenthaler, Pa. 14

Glenn “GT” Thompson, Pa. 15

Mike Kelly, Pa. 16

While the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, he can't be convicted of the impeachment charges unless the Senate also votes to impeach him.

According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there would be no Senate trial before President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration.