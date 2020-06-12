Sentimental Journey B-17 Bomber
The University Park Airport reported that a small, single-engine aircraft overran the runway Friday afternoon.

According to airport director Bryan Rodgers, University Park Airport Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) responded to the incident and Centre County 9-1-1 was informed.

Rodgers said via email that there were no sustained injuries and no reported damage to the aircraft.

The University Park Airport remains open, and there was no impact made to daily operations, according to Rodgers.

