All people have experiences relating to death, and according to Dr. Lauren Van Scoy of Penn State Health Pulmonary Medicine, communication is one of the best ways to prepare for this event in life.

Van Scoy became interested in “end-of-life communication” when she was a student who wanted to offer a patient’s friends and family support when their death was nearing, thus beginning her research on the topic.

Through her studies, she came across a board game the Philadelphia-based group Common Practice created to help cope and discuss decisions to be made as a patient or their loved one approaches the end of life.

“The more we talk about these issues, the more prepared we will be,'' Van Scoy said via email. “The barrier to overcome is the discomfort, so finding ways to leverage the support of friends and loved ones when having these difficult conversations can really make a difference — as it does in the game.”

Through the board game, patients discuss their existential fears as they near death.

Van Scoy said in one of her studies that the game was helpful, and aided in making subjects feel comfortable enough to talk about death.

“The game has an aspect of psychological safety that contributes to increasing the comfort and confidence people have as they discuss their worries, hopes and fears related to end-of-life care, so finding ways to leverage those confidence-boosting tools is very helpful,” Van Scoy said.

Seeing dead people daily, funeral directors are not strangers to the discussion of death, nor grief.

According to funeral director Isabella Sgrignuoli, the job is centered around compassion and acceptance, which is inclusive of the living and the dead.

Sgrignuoli found her position at the Delaware County funeral home through a friend to supplement working in a restaurant, which kept her busy as her kids grew up.

Respecting the dead’s final wishes, Sgrignuoli helps with funeral arrangements and makes it a goal consistently to do as the dead had wanted.

“People say ‘I don’t know how you do it,’” Sgrignuoli said. “It’s the way of the world, just like grief is. You just have to take it for what it is, unfortunately.”

Genuinely caring for others is something that is in the forefront of her mind, according to Sgrignuoli, as she believes all people should be treated with care and respect post mortem, regardless of whether they were considered a conventionally good person or not while they were alive.

Sgrignuoli has seen families come together for their loved one who had died, regardless if the family got along, because they had the common goal of honoring their relative.

“You have to have compassion. Someone lost a loved one… They’re still dead, but they’re still somebody’s parent, for example. With the rise of opioids, you’ll hear people say, ‘Oh, he was a drug addict, so who cares?’” Sgrignuoli said. “He’s still somebody. That’s the sad part too. They had a problem and needed help.”

Having seen various ways people choose to be laid to rest, Sgrignuoli has been exposed to how not only the dead wished to be treated, but how those who are left behind need to cope.

“Everybody grieves differently, and my big thing is that you can’t ever tell somebody how to grieve. Don’t ever [do that],” Sgrignuoli said. “As a person that often hears ‘I don’t know how you do that,’ it’s because you care.”

Nicole Squyres, an assistant teaching professor of biology and anthropology at Penn State, went in a completely different direction with how she chose to help others learn about death.

Squyres, along with teaching assistants, has been teaching a cadaver dissection class since the lab’s opening in the last few years.

She said respect for the bodies is an important part of the lab, as the people donated their bodies to science so others could “learn from their bodies.”

“By dissecting and teaching from those bodies, we’re respecting the wishes of those people, and sort of making the best use that we can out of this awesome and incredible gift we were given,” Squyres said.

Squyres said although she’s not squeamish, she doesn’t think too much into what she is doing as she is cutting through bodies in the name of science.

“I definitely compartmentalize; if I’m in [a lab] and I’m thinking about the human aspect of the deaths of these people that I’m teaching from, then it makes my job as a teacher very difficult,” Squyres said.

In another death-related field, Emily Vincent has worked as a grief counselor for the past 15 years at the Center for Loss and Bereavement.

She helps others cope with their loss, or fears about death, and said communication is a tool others can use to “approach grief.”

Additionally, Vincent said advice and support is often needed when experiencing loss, as encountering loss in life is a healthy thing that should be experienced.

Exposing children and adults to pain and mourning can help prepare for future deaths, pain, and heartache, she said.

“If you can go through experiences that are painful with healthy coping models for you in and around your family system, it will give you more tools to expect that loss will happen and … how [to] deal with it,” Vincent said.

No one can know what death will be like before it happens, but according to Vincent, encounters with death are lessons that can help others appreciate and understand life.

“If you start to learn how to figure your way through difficult times, you will develop strengths that you may not know that you needed before or knew that you had,” Vincent said. “But when you experience that pain again or in a new way, you’re going to be more prepared for [your own death] one day.”