The HUB was a vision of rainbows today as organizations from all over Penn State’s campus came out in order to support LGBTQ students during the LGBTQ+ takeover event.

The LGBTQ+ takeover event began at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 — the first day of LGBTQ history month in State College — and was meant to serve as a way to raise awareness within the student body for the various organizations located on campus that are meant to provide support to member of the LGBTQ community.

While the event was primarily focused on LGBTQ awareness, any club that attempts to garner positive social change and foster an inclusive environment was welcome to attend the event.

In attendance were the various on campus and off-campus groups, including but not limited to, The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, CAPS, University Health Services, The Campus recreation Center, The AIDS Resource Center, Students for Cultivating Change, Ally House, The LGBTQIA+ round Table, and oSTEM.

Many of the students responsible for running the takeover today were very excited to share how their organizations serve as a part of a larger LGBTQ social movement on campus.

“They host a HUB takeover just to promote acceptance, encouragement, validation, and affirmation within our queer community on campus,” Shannon DeHoff , who works in the Gender Equity Center as a graduate assistant, said.

Many students from non-LGBTQ affiliated groups were also eager to discuss the work that thy put into helping support this community on campus.

Victor Ouko was at the takeover supporting the Health Promotion and Wellness Center and showed passion for his organization’s mission.

“We’re really here to provide access and protection for everyone’s sexual needs,” Ouko (sophomore- engineering science) said.

The LGBTQ+ takeover has been established as an annual event in order to inform students about the wide range of resources that they have available for them on campus, and that all of the groups present today can be sought out for help regardless of any one student’s personal sexual orientation or gender identity.

Stephanie Whitesell serves as the office coordinator for the Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, and was eager to discuss all of the events that her organization has planned going into LGBTQ history month.

“We’re here today just to kick off LGBTQ+ history month so we have this [event] going on today in order to gain some attention for everything that we have going on throughout the rest of the month,” Whitesell said.

LGBTQ centric events will be running all over campus throughout the rest of the month and will be available for students and faculty to take part in order to raise awareness and garner support for the challenges that any students may face as members of the LGBTQ community.

Editors Note: The Collegian follows AP style, which is a standard in the industry. AP style uses the acronym LGBTQ, leaving out the ‘A.’ The ‘A’ is believed by some to stand for ‘Ally,’ and by others ‘Asexual.’