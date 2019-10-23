UPDATE 1:20 P.M.: Police now have a person of interest in custody, according to Pen State News, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, and we will update you as more information becomes available.

Penn State Abington has been designated to take shelter in place after a potential threat this morning.

Abington students received an all clear from police via Penn State alerts at 11:11 a.m.

Penn State Abington sent an alert to students at 9:53 a.m. stating campus is closed until further notice and shortly after, another alert of classes being suspended.

The alerts continued and encouraged students to stay away from campus and remain inside or find shelter.

Abington's Facebook page released a statement about the alerts, as well as asking those on campus to help students and faculty remain calm.

Abington police responded via Twitter saying the department was notified of a possible threat and were investigating the threat as a support role to campus police.

Campus is now reopened and classes beginning at 2 p.m. or after are set to be held as normal.