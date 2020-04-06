The Penn State Student Programming Association (SPA) Lecture Committee announced it will be holding a Zoom webinar lecture with guest speaker Colonel Eileen Collins at 7 p.m. on April 21.

Collins is a retired NASA astronaut who is commonly known for being the first woman to pilot and command a spacecraft. She was specifically involved in piloting the 1995 Discovery shuttle flight and commanding the 1999 Columbia shuttle flight.

Collins has also had several years of experience in the United States Air Force throughout her career.

In the lecture, Collins will discuss her experiences in both of these fields, as well as what the future holds in regard to space exploration.

The lecture is free for all Penn State students. Those interested in attending can sign up using a form to receive the Zoom access information.

