Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced the prosecution of all “Zoom bombers” — hackers who disrupt Zoom meetings in a crude or inappropriate fashion — according to a press release.

It is a felony of the third degree to use a computer for the purpose of accessing a system, network or software without authorization to disrupt the functioning of others, according to the release.

A felony of the third degree is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.

Cantorna said law enforcement will be “aggressively prosecuting” anyone in Centre County participating in these actions, according to the release.

Cantorna encourages anyone with information surrounding instances of “Zoom bombing” to contact local law enforcement.