This week’s session of the University Park Undergraduate Association was lengthy and full of debate and discussion involving outreach, diversity and inclusion.

The resolution supporting the “Establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee on Outreach” was the brunt of discussion for the night.

The resolution’s purpose is to assemble an ad hoc committee to evaluate the structure of the Outreach Subcommittee, its purpose and jurisdiction to further benefit the future of the subcommittee and evaluate diversity and inclusion within UPUA committees.

Many issues were raised to this resolution and its amendments, especially from representatives of color.

At-large representative Genevieve Miller brought up concerns of how there is no bylaw stating the definition of diversity and inclusion within.

Black caucus representative Edred Richardson brought up concerns regarding separation of powers from the executive board and the ad hoc committee. Latino caucus representative Heidy Canales spoke on how she thought that the outreach ad hoc should be composed of representatives already aware of outreach and its efforts.

At-large representative Rodney Burgwin introduced an amendment to an amendment following the many concerns on the floor stating the ad hoc committee should have say of which executive board members can sit on the committee.

The addition of the amendment to the amendment passed 27-9-0.

The original amendment, which was brought forth by College of Education representative Chelsey Wood, said any member of the executive board, with approval by the ad hoc committee, can serve on the committee as an ex officio non voting member.

This amendment failed 17-19-0. The failed amendment ultimately resulted in the resolution returning to its original wording.

After about an hour of discussion and debate on amendments, the resolution passed as originally written.

The resolution “Support for Online Fair Housing Violation Form and Creation of #KnowYourBorough Campaign” passed by unanimous consent with no discussion, as did the resolution “Establishment of What to Fix Day 2019.”

Support for Online Fair Housing Violation Form and Creation of #KnowYourBorough Campaign supports the State College Borough’s active role in placing the fair housing report form online for students who live off campus.

The creation of the hashtag #KnowYourBorough is meant to raise awareness to the accessibility of the form for the student body.

“What to Fix Day” or WTF Day branches off of the What to Fix initiative by hosting a giveaway at the HUB Ground Floor Stage from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019.

By completing a Qualtrics survey and spinning a wheel, students will get the opportunity to win prizes.

Special presentations by Emily Miller and Tyler Akers started off the night.

Miller, the President of the UPUA Alumni Interest Group, spoke on her communication with alumni and her hopes.

Akers gave a presentation on behalf of the division of Development and Alumni Relations.

Lastly, Kazi Asifa Ashrafi was confirmed as the Director of Educational Equity and Aiyana Southerland was confirmed as the College of Agricultural Science Representative.