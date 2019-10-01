When she first arrived at Penn State, Graciela Bolanos felt like an “outsider.” However, that experience is what led her to create her own community within the university.

Bolanos (senior-community environment and development) had not encountered the tradition of Homecoming when she was growing up in El Salvador. Now, she’s a member of the Homecoming Court.

Bolanos hopes that as a member of the court, she can represent her less traditional experience as a Penn State student.

When she applied to Penn State, all she knew was that it had a good agriculture program.

Moving from El Salvador to Penn State with accented, imperfect English was difficult for Bolanos. She remembers being teased for her accent and choosing to go by “Gracie” because “Graciela” sounded “too foreign.”

Being treated like an outsider shaped Bolanos’s understanding of who she was as a Penn State student — and who she wanted to be for other students.

During her freshman year, Bolanos told her resident assistant to call her “Gracie,” her RA instead learned how to correctly pronounce “Graciela.”

“She took the time to go above and beyond to make sure that I felt like I also belonged,” Bolanos said. This inspired her to become an RA, as well.

As an RA, Bolanos tries to build a community within her floor. Fellow RA Hannah Yost thinks that Bolanos excels in this area.

“[Bolanos’s] floor is so cohesive,” Yost (senior-neuroscience) said. “She’s just so welcoming and so positive… she’s helped residents through different crises and I know that’s been really hard on her in the past.”

Bolanos always prioritizes others’ needs, Yost said.

In addition to being an RA, Bolanos works as a hotline counselor for Centre Safe, a resource center geared toward survivors of abuse in Centre County.

Bolanos was drawn to Centre Safe because she wanted to have connections to the State College community outside of Penn State’s campus, and wanted to combat issues, like sexual assault and gender violence, that she sees within Penn State.

Bolanos’s friend Zach Lewis said she puts incredible effort into her work with Centre Safe.

“She will be on call some nights and will get up at 2 a.m. to go to the hospital to sit with someone,” Lewis (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Bolanos is aware that her involvement as an RA and with Centre Safe may seem intense, but she finds these causes rewarding.

“That’s how I have community at Penn State,” Bolanos said. “I’ve found pockets of community within Penn State that embraced me.”

Bolanos looks forward to representing her values and experiences as a member of the Homecoming Court. She feels that her experiences at Penn State are widespread among international students, but still misunderstood by many.

“It’s important to me to represent the uniqueness of my story,” Bolanos said, “but I don’t think my story’s unique.”