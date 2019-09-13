The State College Borough’s Parking Department announced via the State College website that there will be changes to parking regulations beginning at noon on Friday, Sept. 13.

The Borough of State College Parking Department will not be enforcing “No Parking: 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” in addition to one-hour and two-hour restrictions.

These changes in parking apply to all of the Borough except for the Highlands Neighborhood.

In recent years, the Borough has lifted parking restrictions on event weekends as the “volume of permissions is too great for staff to process.”

Restrictions will go back into place at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.