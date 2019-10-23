A large, rallying cry could be heard from afar as protesters gathered in front of the Kern Building in opposition to Turning Point’s guest speakers, Carl Benjamin and Hunter Avallone.

Both Benjamin and Avallone, who are banned from Twitter, are known for views that ostracize women and marginalized groups.

In the past, Benjamin has said he “wouldn’t even rape” a member of British Parliament, and Avallon published a video entitled, “The Truth about Transgenders” in which he said being transgender means “getting body parts hacked off and replaced with new one’s during a sex change.”

Prior to the Wednesday event, the university released a statement condemning views and ideals that the YouTubers have expressed.

“The prior hateful, grotesque and disturbing views expressed by these individuals are in direct conflict with the University’s values, and we profoundly disagree with the views that have been espoused by both individuals,” the statement reads. “The University stands with our community members who oppose this hate-filled and derisive rhetoric, and we remain committed to our belief in civil discourse, inclusivity and diversity.”

While the event began promptly at 7 p.m., a line wrapped around the side of the building well before that. Many attendees wore American flags and MAGA hats, one person was in a clown suit.

In front of the Kern Building, several protesters stood facing those entering the building.

Whenever a student walked into the building, the crowd roared “Boo,” or, “No Hate at Penn State.”

When those attending tried to engage, the protesters would scream over them, “What? We can’t hear you,” and push their homemade signs in their faces.

James Solen engaged with the protesters and took seemingly mocking photos and videos of them, before being interrupted by students going up to him chanting, “We hate Nazis,” and, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re fabulous, don’t f*** with us.”

Solen (senior-international relations) said he only came to the event to see what the speech would be about, but was met with angry protesters calling him names.

“I came here out of curiosity and now I’m being called a fascist, I’m not sure why. Sure, I may believe some of what they’re saying, but I also disagree with a lot of what Turning Point stands for,” Solen said. “There are way more far right people out here tonight. Why do I get the blunt force of what they stand for? I’m pro gay-marriage, pro trans rights, pro immigrant rights, why would they call me a fascist?”

As he continued to talk, protesters yelled over him, “Penn State is not a place for hate.”

“Penn State is not a place for hate, but it is a place for open discussion,” Solen said.

As Solen began to walk away, a protester confronted him and asked how he could support "such hateful rhetoric."

Each side began to scream in each others faces.

After the fighting ceased, both men said they realized they had more similarities than they originally thought, and the fight ended in an apology and a hug.

Leading the protest, student Sophia Maier made sure the crowd was always entertained.

“We have to recognize something so important for everyone, we have to recognize both sides, we have to realize how hard it is for the other side,” Maier (graduate-communication arts and sciences) said. The crowd immediately erupted with laughter in response.

When it comes to civil discussion between the two political parties, some protesters felt that there is no longer room for open dialogue.

“These people believe in an ideology that is rooted in hate and that is a catalyst of violence,” Abigail Carr (senior-political science) said. “When we talk about bringing people to the table and having an open discussion, I think it's important that we don’t bring certain people to the table, we don’t need to be entertaining their ideas.”

Until the event concluded, the protesters continued to sing, “We’re all in this together, we shall not be moved. Just like a tree that’s standing by the water, we shall not be moved.”

