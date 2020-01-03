The week before Penn State students are set to return for the Spring 2020 semester, College and Beaver Avenues will see some traffic pattern changes for those still traversing through downtown State College.

From Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 10, construction crews will be occupying and excavating along East Beaver Avenue between Heister Street and S. Garner Street 24 hours a day to install a water line, according to the Borough of State College's website.

The installation will cause a temporary closure of the sidewalk and a minimization down to one lane of traffic between Heister Street and South Garner Street near Beaver Hill and Tower apartments.

West College Avenue will also be going down to one lane in parts during the week as the Penn State grounds crew will be pruning the elm trees planted along the road from Monday, Jan. 6, to Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closing one travel lane, parking lane and sidewalk.

Pruning is the process of maintaining and cleaning elm trees to keep them healthy as well as to get rid of errant or long branches that could hang too low.

Both of these projects are, as of now, set to be completed before students return to class on Monday, Jan. 13.