On Wednesday, April 22, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to Penn State University President Eric Barron urging the university to discontinue unnecessary animal testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

PETA claims that by Penn State reducing all on-campus research, hundreds of animals could be euthanized, while animal experiments around the world have been shut down.

In addition to Penn State, PETA has contacted more than 80 universities that have publicly announced they are reducing animal research programs.

The organization said universities must be transparent with how they use taxpayer money and that the experiments are dependent on those funds.

Additionally, PETA is asking the public to email the university, demanding that it be transparent about how many animals it considered nonessential and how many have been euthanized.