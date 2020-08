The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 561 cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 130,035.

11,806 patients have tested negative for the virus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 1,445,170.

There have been 7,605 deaths in the commonwealth.

In Centre County, there are 381 confirmed cases of the virus with 11,940 patients having tested negative.

There have been 11 coronavirus-related deaths in Centre County.