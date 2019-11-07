Centre County is set to gain its first walk-in mental health crisis assessment center.

The center, which is expected to open on Dec. 1, was approved on Aug. 13 after Centre County and Center for Community Resources agreed to a contract of $694,981.

This contract covered the entire cost of the creation and running of the Crisis Assessment Services program during this fiscal year.

The allotted money was also used to find a location for the center, which has now been declared as 2100 E. College Ave. The location of the center is in the Saltwater of State College complex and is currently being renovated.

The location was chosen due to its proximity to most Centre County residents and those near the State College-Bellefonte Border.

According to Natalie Corman, the county director of Mental Health/Intellectual Disability/Early Intervention, the opening of the center is currently dependent on state licensing.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness website states walk-in crisis services focus on resolving crisis in a less intensive setting than a hospital. Further, most clinics of this type offer immediate attention.