According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health there have been an additional 1,599 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, April 24, bringing Pennsylvania's total number of cases to 38,652.

The death toll is now 1,492. There are 147,491 people who have tested negative for the virus.

Centre County has 77 cases and one death. There are 762 people in the county who have tested negative.

Philadelphia continues to be hit the hardest, having surpassed 10,000 cases. Delaware and Montgomery counties have more than 3,000 cases. Berks, Bucks, Lehigh each have more than 2,000 cases.