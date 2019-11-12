The Mountain Dew “Kickstart Café” pop-up location will be at Penn State offering “beverage-themed activities” and free samples for students Nov. 13 and 14.

Students may have noticed a trailer emblazoned with the Mountain Dew logo appear seemingly overnight on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn.

The walk-up trailer will be open on the lawn between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kickstart Café will provide a sampling of Kickstart-branded beverages inside the trailer and full can samples for those on the go.

“Everyone is invited to visit the Café, hangout on the patio, play some friendly games, and capture the event. There will be sample beverages and giveaways for all that attend,” Pepsi said in a statement.

Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said that the events are part of the university’s partnership with Pepsi — the company that owns the Mountain Dew brand.

“The company will from time to time offer special event opportunities for the University, students, faculty, staff and visitors.” Powers said. “The Kickstart Café is one of those events.”