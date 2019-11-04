From petting squirrels to trying a new club, students are trying new things all over State College— thanks to an English 15S class at Penn State.

One of these classes, taught by professor Rachael Wiley, is taking the idea of trying new things to a new level with a semester-long assignment where her students try new things.

Students in the class will decide on a goal they want to achieve throughout the semester, like going skydiving or getting a tattoo, and they will present what they have done at the end of the semester. The assignment does not involve educational goals, but more personal goals.

“I loved the concept of getting students to look up from the daily grind of due dates, laundry, fights with friends, the need to call parents, and think about where they were in their life,” Wiley said.

A lot of inspiration for the assignment comes from the book “Big Magic” by Elizabeth Gilbert — a book about living creatively.

The whole class ties this idea into effect through other assignments in the class.

Student Jordan Hession described the class as “interesting.” For his project, he’s not drinking coffee — something he began several weeks ago.

“I think cutting out the coffee will help me become less dependent on it for studying,” Hession (junior-broadcast journalism) said. “The changes will be intriguing.”

The idea of spreading the word and trying new things isn’t new for some students, with many across campus encouraging students to go out and try something new.

“I think a lot of students, when they get to college, think of their time as being only for the purpose of avoiding future commitments by distracting themselves and wasting time,” Wiley said. “They are denying their impending future.”

Some students hope to make more of their education through these methods.

“I feel like if you don’t try new things, then you feel left out and you don’t go outside the box,” Ashely Paschl (sophomore-biology), who is not in the class, said. “You may be missing out in stuff you never experienced before.”

The idea of trying new things can be a hard subject for students, but this assignment makes students reach out and explore potential that they have in themselves.

“While we do have the motivation of an assignment, it’s also worthwhile to pay attention to yourself, your needs and what you are receiving satisfaction from,” Wiley said.