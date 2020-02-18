On Feb. 11, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders ended the night of the New Hampshire primary on a high, with 25.7 percent of the vote and 21 delegates, according to the National Public Radio.

Picking up fourth place was Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.2 percent of the votes and eight delegates.

With both candidates competing to pick up primary wins in their home turf of New England, Penn State students have their own thoughts on whether Warren or Sanders will be victorious.

Connecticut native Caitlyn Leahy said she thinks New Englanders are generally very receptive to politics and remain up-to-date with election cycles.

“Politics has taken such a front seat in terms of national life and you really can’t go throughout your day without hearing something in the news or someone's opinion on a topic related to politics,” Leahy (freshman-political science) said. “While the primaries are still a while away in [other New England] states, the national attention that the first several primaries and caucuses have already garnished have brought the people of New England’s attention closer to the general election and anticipation toward their own.”

Leahy said that although Sanders won New Hampshire, she isn’t sure if Sanders will take a “bigger lead” in New England.

“Obviously, his support from Vermont factors in, but also his brighter rhetoric and vision for progressive change seems much more elevated than Warren’s message,” Leahy said. “Bernie has been rising in the polls after his performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, and I think people are more attracted to the energy and momentum from his campaign than Warren’s, that is struggling to stay near the top.”

Massachusetts native Spencer Heystek said although his area is more moderate, he thinks most New England constituents are open to debate and being swayed. Additionally, he said that residents get “very heated” when it comes to platforms rather than candidates.

“When it comes to fiscal policies and government involvement, New England has the most diversity I've seen anywhere,” Heystek (freshman-English) said. “You could have bleeding heart liberals in one area and libertarians in the next town over.”

Although Heystek said he thinks New Hampshire often falls conservative, he thinks that Sanders’ win over Warren in the state could slow down her campaign.

“When running for president, in my opinion you have to have three things: political experience, supporters, and a ‘wow’ factor,” Heystek said. “While Warren does have the first and third, her supporters have been falling off for a while now. With losses in New Hampshire and Iowa, it's only going to get worse for her.”

Heystek added he thinks South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg stands a fair shot in the New England region.

“It really depends where you're from in New England,” Heystek said. “I really think Pete Buttigieg would be the average answer. This is due to his moderate stance on finances and liberal outlook on social policies.”

No matter who gets the nomination, Heystek said that he personally hopes moderate Republicans “come out of nowhere” and thinks that a similar occurrence to the Wilson-Taft-Roosevelt election cycle could repeat itself this November.

“The Democratic nomination, in my opinion, isn't going anywhere,” Heystek said. “The candidates currently don't have the same sized bases as Donald Trump. One Democrat will have support and another who lost the primary will run as an independent, therefore splitting the Democratic party and allowing for Trump to slide through, same as Wilson did.”

Massachusetts native Gillian Russell said she experienced “political shock” when moving to Pennsylvania for college.

“As many people know, Massachusetts is a very liberal state and Pennsylvania is a swing state, so I've encountered many people here with different views than my own,” Russell (sophomore-anthropological science) said. “With that said, I think there are a lot of conversations that happen here that don't necessarily happen in Massachusetts since both sides are better represented.”

Additionally, Russell said that whether her state chooses Warren or Sanders, that New Englanders are ready for “wide sweeping political change” after the Trump administration’s “policies and corruption.”

“I think at the end of the day, the goals and political beliefs of people who support either Warren or Sanders are pretty similar, and I think there is an understanding between these two groups of supporters that if Sanders gets the nomination, Warren supporters will vote for him to become president and vice versa,” Russell said.

As an open supporter of Bernie Sanders and member of the State College branch of the Sunrise Movement, Russell said she advises students to vote and stay politically active.

“Vote. Get involved in political clubs and organizations,” Russell said. “With so many groups on campus, chances are there's probably one that matches your interests, and if there's not, create one. Our democracy works best when everyone's voices are heard.”