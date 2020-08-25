The Palmer Museum of Art has delayed its reopening amid the return of students to the University Park campus, according to a Penn State news release.

Before it reopens in early January, the museum's inside will be renovated and its collection will be made digitally available.

The museum's staff members will also work on a "major collection rehousing project" to move part of a collection to a storage complex.

Additionally, a recent sprinkler pipe leak that did not damage any art will be repaired.

Fall programs, including virtual tours and events, will still be available.

“Though a difficult decision, opening in January is the most prudent course of action, especially in light of ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic and bringing visitors to campus,” Director Erin Coe said in the release.