Penn State Movin’ On announced that Emma Andreasen will serve as the Movin’ On 2021 executive director.

Andreasen (junior - public relations) has been involved with Movin’ On since her sophomore year and previously held positions as director of events and band representative, according to a Movin' On press release.

Andreasen said she is thrilled to be the newest executive director and has been preparing for this opportunity all year.

“I’m so excited,” Andreasen said in the release. “I’m just over the moon about it.”

Despite the cancellation of Movin’ On 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, she said she was thrilled with the positive reactions of the performers and hopes to match the level of enthusiasm with next year’s group.

“I really want that diverse lineup that a lot of Penn State students are excited about,” Andreasen said.

In this position, Andreasen will serve as the main liaison between the University and the festival, oversee all aspects of festival operations and ensure everything is completed in a timely manner.