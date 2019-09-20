More than 200 cadets and midshipmen stood in solidarity with veterans, military families and members of the community as the American flag was displayed at half-staff to honor soldiers taken prisoner or missing in action during their service.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20, Penn State held its annual Prisoner of War and Missing in Action vigil on Old Main lawn.

The ceremony opened with the reading of President Donald Trump’s Presidential Proclamation for National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

“Their immeasurable sacrifice will forever be preserved in the hearts of those who continue to enjoy the hard-earned blessings of peace and prosperity,” cadets read aloud. “As Americans it is our sacred duty to pay tribute to the brave men and women of our armed forces for their service and sacrifice, especially those who endured unimaginable physical and emotional trauma as prisoners of war and those who never returned to American soil.”

Members of army ROTC told the stories of experiences endured by various POW/MIA soldiers. Karolyn Kerwin, member of army ROTC, told the story of Harrisburg native Corporal Martin King. Corporal King was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He was taken prisoner in North Korea and died at a North Korean POW camp on April 12, 1951 of malnutrition.

“Today we gather here to honor those that have served our country courageously and have suffered in captivity as prisoners of war or have gone missing in action,” Kerwin (senior-political science) said. “As we reflect on their memory and service, it’s critical we continuously honor their heroism by fulfilling our pledge to account for those men and women who have not returned home.”

Among the soldiers whose stories were told was Penn State graduate Samuel O’Donnell Jr. Captain O’Donnell was a member of the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron and was declared missing in action on July 12, 1972 during a mission over North Vietnam when his aircraft crashed into a reservoir.

Margaret Walsh, member of Army ROTC, presented the story of a former Penn State professor that enlisted in the army during World War II, and was captured in Normandy. She described how he spent the remainder of the war in a German POW camp and woke up one morning to find that all of the guards were gone.

He and his fellow prisoners escaped from the camp and managed to find their way back to friendly forces. He returned home following the war, but, as Walsh emphasized, many aren’t so lucky.

“Each day we live with the uncertainty of tomorrow,” Walsh (junior-information sciences and technology) said. “Brave men and women who protect and serve our great nation voluntarily bear a greater risk, and for this we are truly thankful. We must not, however, forget about the sacrifices and hardships that these families of these individuals take on as well.

The audience stood together in a prayer led by ROTC members, and then observed the honorary missing man table ceremony performed by the Air Force ROTC Honor Guard.

According to Naval History and Heritage, the tradition of setting a separate table in honor of prisoners of war and missing comrades has been in place since the Vietnam War. The various parts of the table symbolize different things. For example, the table is smaller than other tables, representing the frailty of a prisoner against his or her oppressors. Additionally, the white tablecloth represents the purity of their responses to our country’s call to arms.

The opening ceremony finished with a three-volley salute, a performance of TAPS, and the posing of the guards.

The vigil is free, open to the public and will continue for the next day. The vigil will conclude at 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 on Old Main Lawn with a formal flag retreat.