A Penn State alumnus was inspired to donate $250,000 for the construction of the University Art Museum, according to a press release from Penn State News.

Bill Jaffe, who graduated in 1960 with a bachelor’s of arts in journalism, contributed the funds to the building that will be located next to the H. O. Smith Botanic Gardens in the Arboretum.

The building will cover around 70,000 square feet at its completion.

The project budget currently sits at $71.1 million, but might increase with other donations, pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

At 81 years of age, Jaffe serves as the secretary on the Palmer Museum Advisory Board.

Jaffe said the museum will act as a “cultural destination” in highlighting the arts at the university.

“The arts at Penn State have been a major part of my life and consume a great deal of my time,” Jaffe said in the press release. “After hearing about the plans for the museum, I wanted to be a part of it from the start.”

Along with his support for the arts, Jaffe has created almost 20 scholarships and endowments for various departments at the university, including Intercollegiate Athletics, the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and the College of Arts and Architecture.

Erin Coe, director of the Palmer Museum of Art, said Jaffe is a “philanthropist, a leader and a role model.”

The University Art Museum will house galleries double the size of those in the current Palmer Museum of Art.

The building will include a classroom, teaching gallery, object study room, flexible indoor-outdoor events areas, and an exploration gallery for children.

Construction of the new museum is set to end in 2023.