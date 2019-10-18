On Friday, several student groups called for Penn State to cease chartering its chapter of Turning Point USA.

The student groups also demanded all entities associated with Penn State to stop tuition and student fee dollars going toward speakers who they say "advocate for the oppression of minority groups."

The demand, released in a statement via the College Democrats' Twitter, was sparked by Turning Point USA's announcement that two conservative YouTubers will speak on campus next Wednesday.

The statement specifically referenced soon-to-be guest speaker Carl Benjamin, a controversial, conservative YouTuber known as “Sargon of Akkad” who is banned from Twitter.

In the College Democrat's statement, he was described as a “far-right provocateur, infamous for targeted harassment of marginalized communities.”

The statement was signed by the College Democrats, Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC), United Socialists at PSU, the LGBTQA Student Roundtable, PSU Students for Warren, PSU Students for Bernie and Latino Caucus.

“Benjamin in unequivocally a threat to women, members of the Muslim and Jewish faiths, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, and people of color,” the statement reads. “The Pennsylvania State University must not charter groups that allow speakers who harass people based on an individuals protected class, such as sex, race, or religion that meets the legal definitions established by law.”

The statement said the groups have no intention of preventing Benjamin from speaking on campus or preventing Penn State community members from attending.