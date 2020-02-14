Penn State commemorated Frederick Douglass’s birthday by participating in the nationwide Douglass Day celebration on Feb. 14.

The event centered around a “transcribe-a-thon” of the writings of black feminist Anna Julia Cooper.

According to Penn State’s Douglass Day website, Douglass Day “seeks to promote radical love for black history.” Cooper’s works were chosen as the center of Douglass Day 2020 to complete the event’s goal of spreading knowledge and appreciation of black history.

Cooper was born into slavery in 1858, but educated herself after the emancipation of slaves and eventually became a prominent educator and activist, according to information from the Douglass Day website.

Racine Amos, Penn State’s engagement and equity librarian, said each year either a read-a-thon or transcribe-a-thon is held by the Colored Conventions Project to honor Douglass’s birthday. The event then stretches across the country and smaller-scale versions occur, like this event at Penn State.

A livestream from Howard University full of speeches and musical performances was featured for viewing for individual transcribe-a-thons, including Penn State’s.

Amos said Penn State decided to take part in Douglass Day to involve students in the transcribe-a-thon. She said the Brandywine, Fayette and Scranton campuses also participated in the event.

Participants in the transcribe-a-thon worked to transcribe some of Cooper’s writings on the website Zooniverse. Members of the Penn State community, like graduate student D’Angelo Bridges, were part of the Zooniverse Development Team for Douglass Day 2020.

Food and decorations adorned the Mann Assembly in the Paterno Library while people worked to make Cooper’s writings more accessible. A poster of Douglass stated one his his quotes: “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.”

Amos said Douglass Day is an event that captures the founding aspects of Black History Month.

“One of the challenges I think we have is that we celebrate diversity at specific months, instead of celebrating it year-round,” Amos said. “One of the important things is that the history our country has: we can’t repeat that.”

She said recovering history from slavery is necessary to recognize past mistakes and move forward.

“As a country we have such a diverse, and at times problematic, history that that influences every person who is walking around here,” Amos said.

Amos said it is important students know about Cooper because she put herself at risk as a female African American activist, but still chose to “share and promote what was really essentially the right thing.”

“I think there’s real power in giving people the opportunity to create public memory and remembrance of historical information,” Amos said.

She said people participating in the transcribe-a-thon were doing this by making Cooper’s work more “readable, researchable and accessible.”

Bria Bryant, a student attending the event, said she is frequently taught about Douglass in her African American studies class, and attending the event was a way to “dive deeper into the subject.”

“As a black person who goes here, I feel really supported,” Bryant (senior-telecommunications) said. “I just didn’t think we did stuff like this. I’m proud of you Penn State.”

Inayah Johnson, another student at the event, had read some of Cooper’s work in class before attending the event.

“I think [the transcribe-a-thon] is really beneficial for everyone to get a new perspective on who these people really were,” Johnson (freshman-film and video) said.

According to Ramos, the transcribe-a-thon will continue even after the event throughout the month on Zooniverse.