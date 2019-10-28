Penn State Housing is running a trash and recycling pilot program in South, Pollock and select East Halls dorms to determine if central collection points for disposal are successful.

Prior to this program, every floor had individual garbage and recycling disposal. Now, students are required to take their garbage and recycling to the bottom floor, or outside to a designated dumpster.

“The goal of the pilot program is to see if a central collection point for trash and recycling is a feasible option for University Park,” Conal Carr, the director of housing operations at Penn State, said via email.

Penn State Housing is examining student reception, collection data and staff safety to evaluate the success of the program, Carr said.

According to Carr, the overall response has been positive.

“Our recycling numbers have remained steady compared to previous years, and the collection is actually cleaner,” he said. “We began the pilot program this summer and have been very pleased with the support from our students and staff.”

While Carr reports no changes in recycling with the introduction of this program, EcoReps senior program coordinator Ryan Dincher said he anticipates a “pretty negative impact” that this program could have on recycling rates.

“My main fear is that students… will see that bins disappeared and will not seek out an alternative way to recycle, leading them to just throw everything away out of convenience,” Dincher (senior-supply chain and information systems) said.

In removing the disposals on each floor, separating recyclables could become harder and less convenient for students while taking out their trash.

“From my personal experiences, accessibility and ease of access are the two greatest barriers to recycling… and this has only worsened the situation,” Dincher said. “Trying to convince a student to carry waste to a central location is a difficult initiative to sell.”

The best thing Penn State can do in tandem with this pilot program is to educate students, according to Dincher. He said many students have reached out to EcoReps with questions about the new program.

“The main reason why so many students have reached out to us [about this program] is, I expect, that Penn State did not educate students properly on what this change would entail and how to work around it,” he said.

Jenny Scholl, who lives in McElwain Hall, said she found that her inclination to recycle has been negatively impacted since Penn State implemented the program.

“I definitely recycle less,” Scholl (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It used to be so easy to just go down the hall and throw away my recyclables, but now me and my roommate barely recycle.”

Generally, she described the new system as “a whole ordeal now that takes way longer than it should.”

Regan Stoddard, who lives in Hiester Hall, is not a fan of the program, either.

“I feel like it makes it even [harder] for me to recycle,” Stoddard (freshman –broadcast journalism) said.

However, the new program has not had much of an effect on Jenn Barnes, who lives in Cross Hall.

“I think it’s more convenient for the staff to take the garbage out from one place rather than having to go to multiple floors,” Barnes (junior-psychology) said. “It also encourages people to produce less waste, so I think that’s a good thing, too.”

Dincher said he appreciates the work Penn State puts into being a sustainable and eco-friendly campus, and added Penn State has been working “extremely close” with EcoReps to minimize the effect the program has on recycling.

“As long as [the 40-plus sustainability programs] continue to exist and engage with students, I believe that we can counteract the decreased ease-of-access that this [program] has caused,” he said.