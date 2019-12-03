The Eberly College of Science will see new leadership come 2020.

Douglas Cavener will step down as the school’s dean after assuming the position in 2015, according to a press release from Penn State News. He will return to teaching and conducting research in the biology department in June.

Cavener began his Penn State career in 2000 as a professor and head of the biology department. He is known internationally for his research in molecular biology, genetics and evolutionary biology.

Most recently, he has researched the causes of human diseases like diabetes. Cavener has also looked into the genetics of the Masai giraffe in Tanzania, directing other scientists in 2016 to research the animal’s genetics.

“My goal is to integrate teaching and research by focusing on learning, discovery and problem solving,” Cavener said in the press release. “However, between now and next June much work remains to advance the mission of the college and I will be fully engaged.”

Cavener is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He holds a doctorate in molecular and population genetics from the University of Georgia, a master of science in genetics from Brown University and a bachelor of arts in biology from Pasadena College.

According to Nick Jones, executive vice president and provost of Penn State, the university will search nationally for a replacement.