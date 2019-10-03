Zachary Durnack never fails to hold to his personal saying, “Do it for the love of it” — whether it is in his experiences as a Lion Ambassador, marketing coordinator for the Penn State Thespian Society, THON captain or as a member for the 2019 Homecoming Court

While Durnack (senior-telecommunications) maintains the importance of the tradition of Homecoming week, he asserts this year’s theme “Century of stories” correlates more with the lessons he has learned throughout his college career.

As he reflects on his takeaways from his experience as a student orientation leader, Durnack recalled the advice he gave incoming freshmen: “There’s no ‘We are’ unless we, all of us, say, ‘I am,’... There’s no one Penn State experience, there’s your Penn State experience.”

This certainly came into play when Durnack encountered a student who seemed uninterested in joining in during the orientation ice breaker. In the midst of “pulling at straws” to get the student to connect with him, Durnack eventually settled into a conversation about the student’s engineering major, which allowed the student to be more receptive to the orientation exercises.

Even in a conversation as commonplace as this, Durnack discovered the influence one may have in another person’s life by simply sharing the smallest bit of reassurance and comfort. The student’s mother approached him and emotionally thanked him, explaining that she “had to drag” her daughter onto the plane on her way to orientation due to nerves, but after picking her up she was excited about Penn State and her studies.

“To feel that I potentially laid the first bricks for her path at Penn State is… something I think about all the time,” Durnack said.

It has also, in many ways, defined the nature of his experiences on campus.

As a highly involved student, Durnack is transparent about the fact that time management and confidence can be difficult to master. However, it is notable that he is able to appreciate each of the positions he balances alongside his schoolwork.

“I’m a person that loves to be busy — my friends say that is a personality trait,” Durnack said. “But, I think that the biggest thing is you do it for the love of it.”

To Durnack, Penn State’s uniqueness lies in that learning doesn’t happen in the classroom all the time.

“Penn State is what you make of it, but learning happens everywhere,” he said, “and that’s something that I think is really instilled and that’s really unique.”

Being heavily involved in various student clubs and organizations has allowed him to not only apply what he learns in the classroom toward his position as Thespian marketing leader, but also ensure that he is not limited to the confines of a lecture hall.

“In my classic elevator pitch, I always say that I don’t want to focus on one thing,” Durnack said. “My goal, in theater, or even in just my life is to combine interests of mine because I think that makes for more personalized work and work ethic and also fosters more success because you feel most connected to your work.”

Durnack seems sincerely assured of the way in which he has been able to strike a balance between his academic interests and passionate pursuits throughout much of his college career.

“Hyperspecialization is what fosters a lot of success and a lot of joy in the work that you do,” Durnack said.

Through his ability to form a specialized career path during his previous internships — both in his role in launching a digital campaign for Hamilton as well as his involvement within the development office of the College of Arts and Architecture at Penn State — he has illustrated how his values stand up to his professional experiences.

Close friends of Durnack, such as Erin Azie , said they have seen him “become more sure of himself” during his college career.

“Seeing his confidence grow has been so rewarding,” Azie (senior- political science and philosophy) said.

Durnack’s father, Mark Durnack, said his son gives “100 percent” into everything he is passionate about, and is proud of how many initiatives he has become involved with.

“We hear the passion in his voice when he talks about the things he is focused on,” Mark said, “and how important it is to him that he gives is full commitment.”