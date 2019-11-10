Lila Yoga will offer free yoga classes to veterans each Monday until Nov. 25 in hopes of honoring their work, starting on Veterans Day.

The offering is the idea of Joshua Blair, a veteran, Penn State alumnus and Lila Yoga teacher training student.

Lila Yoga owner, Erica Kaufman, loved his idea and decided to extend the offering until the week of Thanksgiving for each 5:30 p.m. Monday class.

“Our entire community benefits when we take care of each other,” Kaufman said via email. “This is our small way of giving back and prioritizing the health of our service men and women here in Happy Valley.”

Blair said he is glad Lila Yoga ran with his idea.

“[Yoga is] also a great form of exercise in general and offered serenity for vets who may have some forms of PTSD or other challenges resulting from their service,” Blair said via email.

Kaufman said she has had the honor of teaching yoga classes to police officers, many of whom are veterans themselves.

“I’ve seen firsthand the benefits of yoga for soothing stress and calming the body and mind into clarity and ease,” Kaufman said.

Anyone is able to attend the sessions at the regular price. Donations will be accepted at each class.