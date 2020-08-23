Sneezy The Penn State Squirrel -
Sneezy The Penn State Squirrel listens to crow calls on Old Main lawn on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2017.

 Erin O'Neill

The coronavirus pandemic might be making some people go nuts, but one Penn State squirrel is encouraging those in State College to stay safe.

The Instagram account @sneezysquirrel posted a photo Wednesday of a squirrel wearing a tiny mask, with a caption urging the Penn State community to follow coronavirus protocols.

Sneezy with mask
"Sneezy the Squirrel" wears a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The account, which has been posting squirrel photos since July 2014, features "Sneezy the Squirrel" in various locations around campus and partaking in various activities.

"We're all in this together, so I'm counting on you to do your part," the post reads, "and if a #squirrel can wear a mask, so can you!"

The account had nearly 12,000 followers as of Aug. 23.

