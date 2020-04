According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as of Saturday, April 11 there are an additional 1,676 cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases to 21,655.

Centre County has 69 cases of coronavirus, but still no reported deaths.

There have been 494 total deaths in the commonwealth.

Philadelphia now has more than 6,000 cases, Montgomery has over 2,000 and Northampton, Luzerne, Lehigh, Bucks, and Delaware each have more than 1,000 cases.