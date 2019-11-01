The Penn State College of Engineering is scheduled to face significant changes to its facilities as part of a recently released $849 million budget master plan.

The project is divided into two five-year phases. Phase one has a budget of $370 million while phase two has a budget of $479 million.

The new plan outlines major changes to the College of Engineering’s facilities over a ten-year period — which started in March 2018 and is scheduled to end in 2028. The plan includes the addition of potentially eight new facilities in across the west side of campus.

The plan aims to provide “… a long-term vision and framework for growth, renewal, and transformation of two key precincts of the University Park Campus at Penn State — West Campus and Core Campus.”

The College of Engineering’s West Campus includes facilities West of North Atherton street, while the Core Campus includes all engineering buildings East of North Atherton.

Goals of the master plan include renovating facilities to meet current and future space needs, revitalizing the West Campus and the Core Campus, reducing facilities costs in the long term, and developing a plan to better support all engineering departments.

Major changes in the next five years include the complete demolition of the Hammond building, the North and South wings of Sackett, and the demolition of Engineering Units A, B, and C.

During this same five-year period, the Sackett building will be completely renovated, including a new roof and a total gutting of the fourth floor.

In addition, two new buildings will be constructed in the West Campus, a parking deck will be added to West Campus, and a new wing will be added to the Sackett building.

During phase two of the master plan, Sackett will receive another newly constructed wing and two new buildings will be constructed where the Hammond building stands now. During this time, an additional West Campus building will be added as well.

According to the plan, the newly constructed facilities will house research labs, new administration offices, general purpose classrooms, and a student hub.

Construction for this project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year with the construction of the West Parking Deck.