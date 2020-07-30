On July 29, University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld's requested salary cut was approved by the Iowa Board of Regents. His base salary will be reduced 50% for the remainder of the year.

This "one-time" cut of $270,416 will be allocated to the university's Student Emergency Fund, according to a press release from the university. The fund supports students whose academic success has been negatively impacted by unforeseen circumstances, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the Iowa Board of Regents approved hiring freezes for at least 32 positions across the university and salary freezes for over 4,200 employees.

Harreld presented to the Iowa Board of Regents that the university expects a $18.1 million reduction in its budget for the 2021 fiscal year. He said he expects a $14.8 million projected loss in tuition, $3.1 million loss in state support and $0.2 million projected loss in research overhead.

