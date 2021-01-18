To celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Dr. John Amaechi challenged audiences to discover and embrace the differences in the people around them during "The Unarmed: A Conversation with Dr. John Amaechi, OBE" on Monday.

Amaechi, who is from the United Kingdom, is a Penn State graduate who currently works in the United Kingdom's National Health Trust. He is an organizational psychologist, international public speaker and best-selling author.

Amaechi greeted the virtual audience with well wishes to start off the event.

"This year has made it clear to me that we have to care about each other if we are to survive and not just survive this virus. But to survive some of the ills that are plaguing us right now," Amaechi said.

Amaechi started his presentation speaking about his connections to King's ideologies.

"I cannot possibly live up to a celebration of Dr. King, but we can if we decide that his ideals are worth some personal inconvenience, connecting with people who are different from us," Amaechi said.

Amaechi said people can better the world around them by telling the "unarmed truth." He also spoke about connection and authenticity, followed by holding accountability and impact.

"To me, the unarmed truth means telling it like it is, which is a simple objective, but without malice," Amaechi said. "Being clear about the wrongs and the evils of that have been committed but also the good that exists, so that we can better illuminate a pathway for resolution and progress."

Amaechi discussed how his childhood experiences led to his career, which was influenced by his mother and "Star Wars."

According to Amaechi, the book "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" influenced him into thinking he was a monster when he was a child because of his physical differences from his peers.

Ultimately, Amaechi urged the audience to hold themselves accountable for their views of others and their ability to connect with others regardless of appearances.

Amaechi said if people come together as a community, there will be less room for these judgements.

"When people can commit heinous acts and go unsanctioned, that is a statement about that community, but sometimes the utterly terrible behavior of a small minority of people allows us to feel like either what we do doesn't matter..." Amaechi said. "Community is one of those things where you don't allow that comparison to happen — you embrace your own impact."

Amaechi left the audience with suggestions on how to deal with the intent of actions versus the actual of them in relation to the connections that people.

"We have to make it clear what we stand for and in this world we need this more than ever," Amaechi said.

According to Amaechi, if people state what they stand for and learn about one another, their peers can hold them accountable to their standards.

"Maybe what you can do is make sure that Black people are not a mystery to you next MLK Day," Amaechi said. "That is how we might stand up to the injustice...once we accept the differential experience of people we either act to stop it, or become part of it."