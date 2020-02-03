When reflecting upon the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 60s — along with previous pushes for black equality such as Abolitionism and the Underground Railroad — the impact of African American spirituals and protest songs are often heard in the struggle for equality.

The African American spiritual originates with tribal African songs. When African people were shipped to America from the beginning of the 17th century until the mid-18th century, white slave owners attempted to strip them of their humanity. However, the slave owners could not take their singing voices, and thus they brought their music to the New World.

Yet slave owners often attempted to prevent slaves from singing and worshiping in their traditional way. Eventually, Africanized Christianity was adopted by many in the slave population, and they began to sing new songs based upon biblical stories, particularly those that spoke to their situation such as Moses delivering the Israelites from slavery. During this time period, many traditional spirituals were developed.

Rev. Dr. Donna King, pastor of the St. Paul African Episcopal Church in Bellefonte, said spirituals have played an important role in the long history of African American civil rights.

“The Underground Railroad is considered the original civil rights movement,” King said. “I have actually done independent studies with students from the [Penn State] School of Music on negro spirituals. We go further back, about 100 years before the civil rights movement of the 1960s. To me they’re the same songs — just with different words — but the same message about freedom and justice and love and perseverance and resilience and ‘don’t give up.’”

For example, King said the civil rights song “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round” is similar to the song “Steal Away Home” that dated back to the Underground Railroad.

She said songs like “O Freedom” demonstrate the push for equal rights and social justice.

“You just believe so much that right is right and you’ll do whatever you have to do to obtain that, and that's where social justice comes in,” King said. “You’ll march and you’ll stand and take the risks because it’s worth being able to fight for your rights.”

African American spirituals often have call and response patterns, syncopation, heavy use of flat notes, improvisation, and unique rhythm structures. They can be used to express pain and despair through sorrow songs, or joy and hope through jubilees.

Many spirituals were also used as codes to signify the Underground Railroad. Abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad Harriet Tubman would sing, “Go down, Moses” as a signal to escape.

Rev. Carol Cissel of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Centre County hosted a musical remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. on Feb. 1. Cissel said African American spirituals are powerful because music moves people and “conveys messages that words can’t and don’t.”

“There is a reason they are called spirituals not just songs,” Cissel said. “The connection between the body, the heart, the tune and those who are gathered, it is a real connection. That moment when you can feel a song and feel the people who are around you, which is what was happening in the civil rights movement.”

After emancipation, spirituals continued to be a part of the movement for black rights in America.

In the 1950s, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leader Conference (SCLC) and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) began to organize their nonviolent resistance movements as they pushed for desegregation and voting rights.

Their nonviolent civil disobedience often caused them to be to violently brutalized by white mobs and jailed for long periods of time. Spirituals were sung in these tense situations to keep up the spirits of the protesters and project their message of hope.

Dr. Anthony Leach, the founder of the Penn State choral ensemble Essence of Joy and a professor emeritus of music, said spirituals continue to play a role modern life.

“When one considers the musical bridges that continue to bring all aspects of African American culture forward, at the core of that awareness remains the spiritual, work songs, blues, rhythm, and folk music of black Americans that not only provide the musical framework, but also the melodies and lyrics that contemporary artists, composers [and] arrangers continue to draw from as they respond to social, cultural and political events in contemporary society,” Leach said via email.

African American spirituals continue to be a vital part of modern life and life at Penn State. The HUB-Robeson Center is named after Paul Robeson , an African-American activist and singer famous for his recordings of spirituals such as, "Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen."

Essence of Joy performs pieces from the African and African American tradition and lexicon. Additionally, many other music groups on campus perform spirituals. Many religious groups at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center and local churches use spirituals as a part of their worship.

Cissel hopes that students and community members can experience these songs more.

“Unfortunately, what happens in the State College community is that the [spirituals] is highlighted between MLK Day and the end of Black History Month,” Cissel said. “It kind of goes away for the rest of the year.”