The University Park Undergraduate Association has announced its 2020-2021 at-large and academic representatives.

At-large representatives

  • Aarathi Kallur
  • Adeline Mishler
  • Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson
  • Cam McColgan
  • Daniel Risser
  • Erin Boas
  • Jacob Klipstein
  • Joshua Reynolds
  • Kara Dolusio
  • Keri Eiben
  • Mati McIntyre
  • Megan Dalo
  • Noah Robertson
  • Samantha Browne
  • Sarah Jordan
  • Steven Zhang
  • Tim Tierney
  • Tom Dougherty
  • Yoo Jin Jeon

Academic representatives

Smeal College of Business: Rainer Foley-DeFiore

Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications: Lakyn Meeder

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences: Amanda Byrd

College of Education: Amy Garry

College of Engineering: Sydney Gibbard

College of Health and Human Development: Patricia Birungi

College of Information Sciences & Technology: Brian Schultz

College of the Liberal Arts: Najee Rodriguez

College of Nursing: Kelly Snyder

Division of Undergraduate Studies: Manny Almonte

Eberly College of Science:Cara Fliegel

Schreyer Honors College: Lewis Richardson

College of Agricultural Sciences: N/A

College of Arts and Architecture: N/A

