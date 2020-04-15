The University Park Undergraduate Association has announced its 2020-2021 at-large and academic representatives.
At-large representatives
- Aarathi Kallur
- Adeline Mishler
- Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson
- Cam McColgan
- Daniel Risser
- Erin Boas
- Jacob Klipstein
- Joshua Reynolds
- Kara Dolusio
- Keri Eiben
- Mati McIntyre
- Megan Dalo
- Noah Robertson
- Samantha Browne
- Sarah Jordan
- Steven Zhang
- Tim Tierney
- Tom Dougherty
- Yoo Jin Jeon
Academic representatives
Smeal College of Business: Rainer Foley-DeFiore
Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications: Lakyn Meeder
College of Earth and Mineral Sciences: Amanda Byrd
College of Education: Amy Garry
College of Engineering: Sydney Gibbard
College of Health and Human Development: Patricia Birungi
College of Information Sciences & Technology: Brian Schultz
College of the Liberal Arts: Najee Rodriguez
College of Nursing: Kelly Snyder
Division of Undergraduate Studies: Manny Almonte
Eberly College of Science:Cara Fliegel
Schreyer Honors College: Lewis Richardson
College of Agricultural Sciences: N/A
College of Arts and Architecture: N/A