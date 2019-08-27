Labor Day weekend may not be a very literary holiday for some State College residents and Penn State students.

Schlow Centre Regional Library will be closed from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 2 as part of Labor Day weekend, according to a press release. It will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

After the holiday, Schlow Library will return to its normal hours. After Sept. 8, the library will open Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Schlow Library is located downtown on 211 S. Allen St. In addition to operating as a library, it hosts several events throughout the year.

For more information, visit Schlow Library's website at https://www.schlowlibrary.org.