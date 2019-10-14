A man who formerly threatened a Penn State employee was released from Centre County Correctional Facility, according to a University Police and Public Safety statement released Monday, Oct. 14.

As a condition of his release, Jeffrey Scott Reese, 43, of Nederland, Texas is prohibited from entering any university property.

Reese is not affiliated with the university and has not made any additional threats.

Reese was denied bail in May of 2018 because his actions posed “extreme danger to the victim” and he was actively seeking a gun, according to court records.

University Police and Public Safety is taking enhanced security measures at University Park, including increased University Police presence, communication with other law enforcement authorities and building security, according to the statement.

University Police encouraged anyone who sees something unusual to call 814-863-1111 or, in the event of an emergency, call 911.