When it comes to pursuing new opportunities and experiences at Penn State, Homecoming Court member Marlisa Shaw hasn’t hesitated.

As a member of both the Schreyer Honors College and Millennium Scholars’ Program, Shaw (senior – psychology and biology) has become a standout member of the undergraduate academic community.

Shaw said she has relied on her trusted Schreyer’s advisor Stephen Schaeffer for advice and now — after originally coming to the university solely interested in conducting research on HIV — is pursuing a double major in biology and psychology, with the hopes of earning an MPHD in the future.

She credits Schaeffer, who she first met as her BIO 110 professor freshman year, for her “sanity and success.”

Impressed by Shaw’s “passion for her life’s goals,” Schaeffer said he is excited she has the opportunity to be part of the Homecoming Court.

Shaw stays busy with her intense class load and numerous extracurricular involvements, so she said she “didn’t expect it at all” when she was nominated for Homecoming Court.

Now that she has made it through the preliminary processes for Homecoming Court selection, Shaw said she’s looking forward to the wide variety of Homecoming week events.

She is especially enthusiastic to work with her fellow members of the Homecoming Court, who she feels represent the best at Penn State.

Further, Shaw said she believes this opportunity will allow her to “experience new people and communities” she otherwise wouldn’t have.

This year’s Homecoming Court draws from the student body of Penn State to include members that represent a variety of colleges, majors, clubs and interest groups found on campus.

Reflecting on the members of the 2019 Homecoming Court, Shaw said she is confident the group is capable of understanding experiences related to many facets of student life — whether it be about schoolwork, social life or sleep.

“[W]e’ve been there and done that,” Shaw said.

Shaw is also eager to work with the court members on an “if-then” paper project, which would act as a clear flow chart for new students to use when navigating the daunting array of Penn State services, departments and programs.

Like Shaw, her family has also expressed excitement for Homecoming week. Coming to State College from Union, New Jersey, Shaw’s relatives close enough to attend the festivities, with her uncles and mother making the trip to State College this week.

Even during the school year, Shaw said she remains very close with her entire family — especially her mom, who’s “crazy excited.”

Shaw said the importance of family and community is central to her life, which is reflected in both her personal and academic lives.

On campus, she is a student ambassador for the parent’s weekend program, and uses her time working on the behind-the-scenes planning to ensure that parent visits run smoothly.

“Being a part of something that particularly caters to parents and families means a lot to me,” she said.

When she isn’t helping lost parents find their way around campus, Shaw enjoys helping out fellow students as a peer educator for HealthWorks, where she assists students through information on different health risks they may face on campus.

Having participated in The Dark Storm step team on campus since the fall semester of her sophomore year, she has brought leadership to the group as the team’s vice president, co-captain and safety officer.

Even with a seemingly packed schedule of classwork, community involvement and social obligations, Shaw manages to do it all “gracefully with a smile on her face every day,” according to her friend Destiny Durant (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology).

Throughout the day-to-day chaos, Shaw said she still makes time for herself.

While some students struggle to get involved on campus, Shaw said it feels natural for her, describing the community service activities as “just second nature.”