Despite the prominence of drinking culture at Penn State, students know little about what happens if they get an underage — they only know that they don’t want one.

According to Director of Student Legal Services Kelly Mroz , the process of getting written up for an underage citation is more complex than one would think.

There are many ways students could get in trouble for engaging with alcohol beyond just drinking it.

“It is not just illegal to drink when you're under 21,” Mroz said via email. “It is also illegal to possess alcohol (e.g. keep it in your room, hold it for someone), to transport alcohol (e.g. drive it in your car, even if someone else in the car is 21), or to attempt to purchase alcohol.”

“Just being in possession of alcohol can get you a referral,” resident assistant Kadijah Nurudeen (sophomore-mechanical engineer) added via email. “However, [on campus] a referral is just a notification that you have to discuss everything else further with a residence life coordinator.”

State College Police Lieutenant Greg Brauser defines an underage citation as the “criminal version of a traffic ticket.” He puts the citation in the same category as disorderly conduct, littering, etc.

Brauser notes that there are varying levels of punishment based on how an underage student is engaged with alcohol. He said there’s a “drastic difference” between an underage individual carrying a beer on the street — which is a citation for possession — compared to an underage individual having a party in their room with alcohol — which is considered furnishing, a more serious misdemeanor offense.

“There are all sorts of different levels of things that can happen with alcohol — it depends on what you're doing with it,” he said.

If an underage student drinks, possesses, transports or purchases alcohol, the student first has to receive a citation.

“The officer can get the citation to the student in one of two ways: by handing it to the student or by mail. Either way, the student will have 10 days to respond to the citation after receiving it,” Mroz said.

After this, the student’s next step is to respond to the citation —by pleading guilty, pleading not guilty or enrolling in a diversionary program, if one is offered.

At Penn State, students can enroll in Brief Alcohol Screening and Intervention for College Students (BASICS), in which students will take online classes about alcohol safety and pay a fine.

The accessibility of a diversionary program is where things can get tricky.

“The judges that serve the area of campus will often offer a diversionary program for a first offense underage citation. Whether a student will qualify, what it involves and how [to] request it differs by judge,” Mroz said.

“The judge may prequalify the student, so that the student can just go to the office to sign up, or the judge may require that the student come to a meeting with the judge, where the judge will determine if the program will be offered and what it will entail.”

Afterward, students must deal with the actual consequences of the citation. The prescribed consequences vary for each student, depending on how the student responded to the citation.

For the students who pleaded guilty or were found guilty, they usually have to pay fines and fees.

For students who pleaded not guilty, they must attend a hearing, where the verdict is then decided if they are guilty or not guilty.

For students who are qualified for diversionary programs, the judge will set the program and deadlines.

“Typically, the program will involve payment of costs and fees, but not the fine, an educational requirement, and/or community service. Once the program is successfully completed, the citation is dismissed,” Mroz said.

What happens next? Some students fear citation will show up on a student’s permanent record, thus transforming into a life sentence to a jobless future.

However, Brauser clarified on the contrary.

“A lot of people worry about if it's on your record,” Brauser said. “Anything at this point can be found [online], pretty much. If [a job] were to look at summary offenses, [underage citations] would show up. But are most jobs going to do that? No. Most jobs are looking for fingerprint offenses, which are misdemeanors and felonies.”

While many Penn State students choose to drink underage, generally, there aren’t many underage arrests being made.

“For the volume of students and the volume of drinking that’s going on, you’re not in the majority if you’re getting caught,” Brauser said. “You have to do something to stand out from the rest of the crowd to get into those numbers.”

While Brauser said it is unlikely for the average student to receive an underage citation, Mroz stressed the importance of knowing one’s legal rights.

“Because there are so many possibilities and permutations, we recommend that students who receive an underage citation talk to an attorney to ensure they understand the options in their particular situation,” Mroz said.