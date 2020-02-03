Happy Valley will soon be ready to “finish at the 50” once again.

Registration is officially open for the 11th annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run benefitting Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) on April 19 — the Sunday of the Blue-White game weekend.

The run is split up into different routes and paces, with a 5K route and a two-mile run and walk.

The 5K route will take place throughout Penn State’s campus, starting outside Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and looping down Curtin and Pollock Roads before eventually winding back up at Beaver Stadium.

Participants then run into Beaver Stadium and onto the field, having the opportunity to take photos and hang out at the finish line on the 50-yard line, hence the race’s slogan, “Finish at the 50.”

Early bird registration is now open. The 5K route and two-mile run/walk cost $25 for those over the age of 9, $20 for students with a valid student ID for both routes, and free for children ages 8 and under for both routes. Individual and team sign-ups are available.

For adults, these registration fees will increase by $5 incrementally to $30 after Feb. 14 and $35 after March. 31. The student rate will remain the same up until event day.

Those who still want to be involved but don’t fancy running — or those who can’t make it to the race in-person — can sign up as a virtual runner, which is available to all ages. The registration fee is $35, and virtual runners will get mailed a t-shirt if they sign up before March 31.

Sheetz and the Paterno family are presenting the race, which has benefitted SOPA since it began.

The schedule for the day of the race, which will be held rain or shine, is:

7:30 a.m.: Registration (located at Medlar Field)

10:15 a.m.: Registration closed

11:10 a.m.: 2 Mile Fun Walk Start Time

11:00 a.m.: 5K Start Time

12:15 p.m.: Race Course Closed

12:15 p.m.: Awards