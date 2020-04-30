The $1,200 stimulus checks granted to many Americans across the country are helping individuals impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

However, not everyone receiving the check has suffered financial losses as a result of the pandemic.

People who receive stimulus checks while still working their regular jobs, earning their usual income, may feel like they don’t need the extra money. But there are many organizations that do.

Here are ten nonprofit organizations in the Centre County area and beyond that would greatly benefit from stimulus donations:

Mount Nittany Medical Center

Mount Nittany Health has established a special fund for the coronavirus pandemic that will help with patient care such as testing, medication, medical supplies and staff support.

When donating through the Mount Nittany Medical Center website, select “COVID-19” from the drop down menu and feel free to send a message to a healthcare professional. Check donations are also accepted through mail.

State College Food Bank

The State College Food Bank is always looking for donations, which are especially helpful in times of crisis. By providing the food bank with financial assistance, it allows the purchase of food and other items that it doesn’t receive from donations, such as fresh produce or food that meets special dietary needs.

Donations also allow the food bank to provide financial support to community members on the poverty line.

Donations to the State College Food Bank can be made through its website for a one-time, monthly, semi-annual, or annual contribution.

Housing Transitions

Located on East Nittany Avenue, this nonprofit organization provides housing programs and support to individuals in the Centre County area. According to its website, between 70 to 100 people stay at the shelter in a given year.

Other resources the organization provides include housing case management, transitional housing, adult services case management and an emergency food pantry.

Individuals who live paycheck to paycheck are vulnerable due to the pandemic, which is why homeless shelters need donations now more than ever.

Donations can be made through paypal or on the organization’s website.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine

Centre Volunteers in Medicine is a community health care resource center that provides free medical and dental services, case management and medication assistance to Centre County community members who lack healthcare or whose household income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, according to its official website.

All of the healthcare professionals who provide care to patients are volunteers. Since the clinic does not charge for its services, it relies on community donations to operate.

Not only will a donation help provide low income community members with necessary health resources, but it will also help the clinic’s volunteers obtain protective equipment.

COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Created by The United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, this global fund supports the World Health Organization to provide aid to at-risk countries to prevent, detect and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to its site, donations can be made through its website and Facebook fundraiser, or Google. The fund also accepts checks or wire transfers internationally. Donations may be tax deductible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emergency response fund

The CDC’s response fund is used in times of emergency and has previously responded to Ebola, the Zika outbreak, the Haiti earthquake, the Southern Asian tsunami and Hurricane Katrina. Now, it is being used to save lives affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations can be made once or monthly through the CDC Foundation website and will help the organization strengthen global health security and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Direct Relief

Health care workers are fighting this virus on the frontlines, and this nonprofit organization is providing them with protective gear and medications.

According to its website, it is working in overdrive with an emphasis on speed to deliver medical supplies. Donations made through its website go towards helping provide safety and support to as many health workers as possible.

National Bail Fund Network

Prisons and jails are vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic and have become epicenters of the virus in some areas, due to how easily the virus spreads in closed environments.

The National Bail Fund Network works to free inmates in local, county and immigration jails by paying their bonds. The organization is working to free as many incarcerated individuals due to this public health crisis. Donations are accepted through its website.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

The closure of schools across the country has left many families lacking childcare and suffering from food insecurity. With a mission of enabling children to meet their full potential, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides help to families in need and children who lack support.

Donations can be made through the Boys & Girls Club website and for a short time only, goPuff will be doubling contributions.

Feeding America

In addition to local food shelters, national food organizations are also seeking financial support to continue feeding communities. Feeding America is a nonprofit organization working to feed individuals, including those impacted by business closures and health concerns due to the pandemic.

Donations to its COVID-19 Response Fund are accepted through its website to support national food banks.