Penn State Transportation Services announced that beginning noon on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, students will be able to register online only for a parking permit for the spring semester.

To be eligible for a permit, students must have completed 29.1 or more credits, own a vehicle and have an active Penn State Access account.

Once registration is completed, students must display a temporary permit on their vehicle’s dashboard to be allowed to park. Permanent parking permits will be delivered to students’ local or campus address, which they will then need to display on their vehicle’s rear view mirror.

With a high number of students expected to register for a permit, those who have trouble registering online are encouraged not to double click on the site or use the back button.

If a student has any problems registering, he or she should contact Transportation Services.

Students who are eligible for upgraded parking permits — like student athletes and those with Americans with Disabilities Act placards — must visit the Transportation Services office to obtain such a permit.

Prior to obtaining an upgraded permit, students must first register for a general parking permit.

If a student is registering for a short-term, one-day or motorcycle-only permit, he or she must register for a parking permit in person at the Transportation Services office, located at 1 Eisenhower Parking Deck. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact Transportation Services at parking@psu.edu or 814-865-1436.