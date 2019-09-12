Room 125 of the Borland Building brings Penn State students, faculty and community members together to witness non-traditional art forms focused on sustainability practices in research.

Founded in 2015, the Borland Project Space (BPS) is an initiative the College of Arts and Architecture began, celebrating research in the arts.

“It’s a space where Penn State faculty, staff and students can activate their research,” Trishia Berish, program manager, said. “We do that in a gallery setting, so our goal is to bring transparency to the research process.”

BPS was created by Andrew Schulz, the former associate dean of research in the College of Arts and Architecture, as a way to share arts research practices with the rest of the community.

The space focuses on projects that showcase different phases of the research process, highlighting each area for the public.

“[Then] we come together and celebrate the end of [a project] with a reception,” Berish — who is in charge of promotional material, graphic design elements and planning events for BPS — said.

Throughout the 2019-20 academic year, BPS will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year is the first year BPS will have a theme — sustainability.

“I’m really excited about the sustainability approach for this year,” Berish said. “I think it’s going to be an important part of bringing Penn State students, faculty and staff together for the greater good.”

The idea came to Ann Tarantino, assistant professor of art and Borland Project Space director, after looking through project proposals for this year. She realized that most of them are related to the 17 goals of sustainable development created by the United Nations.

“The sustainability kind of emerged on its own,” Tarantino said.

All projects this season will incorporate an element of sustainability, including topics of climate change, social justice, historic and cultural preservation.

“We want to showcase projects in following with the Penn State’s sustainability institute motto; striving for human health and happiness, environmental quality and economic well-being for everyone,” Berish said. “We’re trying to create a unique experience with visitors that aligns with that.”

The theme goes beyond the idea that sustainability is limited to recycling and reducing consumption, Tarantino said. The goal is to create a holistic way of thinking about sustainability.

“I hope our season of programs communicates that there is a direct relationship of the arts to sustainability questions, and that artists, musicians, actors and designers are all working through these questions,” Tarantino said.

The projects range from one-to-four weeks long, including a three week workshop geared toward educators and incorporating sustainability into their practices.

The Campus Art Initiative will kick-off the projects on Oct. 1st and last until Oct. 10. The initiative will display proposals from eight different artists regarding their upcoming projects.

Another project, the Clay Cafe, originated from two graduate students who work with ceramics in the School of Visual Arts. The students built the idea off of a project they began last year where they displayed handmade ceramics in an office building in the School of Visual Arts.

The students also hosted nightly programs pertaining to questions prompted by the display.

One evening, they invited the Tea Institute to do a presentation on traditional practices in Asian culture regarding preparing and drinking tea.

This year, Clay Cafe will be on display in January. The space will be turned into a lounge for reflection and mindfulness where people can come and sip tea or coffee from a ceramic cup in a peaceful environment.

Last year, Sue Uhlig, a PhD candidate in Art Education, held a project entitled, “Between Order and Disorder.” She will hold recurring projects with similar themes every year. “A Return to Order and Disorder” is anticipated for 2020.

“Both [projects] use the ‘Wunderkammer,’ or cabinet of curiosities, as a framework to question the value of objects, the nature of collecting and the entangled narratives that interconnect humans with other things,” Uhlig said.

Her project invites participants to place an object in a “collaborative cabinet,” exploring the importance of items commonly overlooked. Objects may be moved, taken or contributed to the display — creating a dynamic collection.

“At the conclusion of the exhibition, some objects will be given away to contribute to a gift economy,” Uhlig said.

There will be a series of sustainability roundtable discussions as well, organized by Mihyun Kang, assistant director for sustainability in the College of Arts and Architecture and research professor within the Stuckeman School.

The discussions will be held monthly, and the first one will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14. The purpose of these discussions is to raise awareness around sustainability in educational practices.

Tarantino said Kang also plans on inviting guest researchers to the roundtable discussions throughout the year.

BPS will incorporate music into the space through a partnership with the School of Music to produce the pitch exploration lab. The lab will share research related to music, the brain and psychology.

In November, BPS plans to partner with the School of Music and the School of Visual Arts to create an art installation accompanied by a performance from the Penn State choir.