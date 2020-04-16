Sculptor Glenna Goodacre, who designed two bronze statues on Penn State's University Park campus, died at the age of 80 on Monday April 13.

Jill Goodacre, the sculptor’s daughter, confirmed Goodacre died of natural causes in an announcement made on Tuesday April 14.

Goodacre’s work appears twice on the University Park campus.

Outside the Smeal College of Business main entrance stands a statue of a businesswoman titled “The CEO”. Near the duck pond at the Hintz Family Alumni Center is a series of statues depicting playful children called “Olympic Wannabes.”

Goodacre is also known for designing the Sacagewa dollar and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, located in Washington, D.C.