Penn State alumnus Dale Hollinger gifted $1 million to the Office of Student Disability Resources — the largest donation they have ever received.

"I am incredibly proud to support students with disabilities at Penn State," Hollinger said in a press release from Penn State News. "I benefited greatly as a student by receiving a scholarship because of my own disability, and I am trilled to be able to help students like me pursue their dreams of receiving a Penn State degree."

The Dale and Rosalie Hollinger Scholarship for Students will not only cover students' tuition, but will also help those who bare the additional cost associated with their disabilities.

There are over 2,000 students each semester at Penn State who register through the Office of Student Disability Resources — many of whom bear the cost of additional expenses including classroom accommodations, transportation and higher medical bills than the average student at Penn State has to shoulder.

The Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation has matched Hollinger's gift, amounting to a $120,000 additional endowed support.

Since 1976, the Newcombe Foundation offers scholarship funding with specific universities in support of all students receiving a higher education.

Hollinger graduated in 1963 from the Smeal College pf Business with a bachelor's degree in business administration — he has spent his career in the energy industry.