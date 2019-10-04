Editor's note: Colsen Ackroyd is the business manager of The Daily Collegian.

After a young Colsen Ackroyd purchased his first giant M&M cookie from McLanahan’s years ago, he knew he needed to be a Penn State student one day. Now into his senior year at University Park, he said he’s worked hard to make a positive impact at the university he loves.

This weekend, Ackroyd (senior-supply chain and information systems) will serve on the Penn State’s 2019 Homecoming Court — the 100th Homecoming celebration in the university’s history.

For Ackroyd, this nomination is not only a personal honor, but a memorable experience he is excited to share with his family, many of whom are Penn State alumni.

“It was not only a huge honor to go to Penn State to carry on that family legacy, but now in my senior year, I can make them proud by being on the court,” Ackroyd said.

Like many other Penn State students and fans, emotional and personal connection to the university feels very familiar to Ackroyd.

“My family always joked that they would kick me out of the family if I didn’t come here,” Ackroyd said.

To Ackroyd, Homecoming is a valuable tradition that comes with responsibility.

“The responsibility is through our actions, that we will hold ourselves and the court to the highest honor and to do that by being respectful individuals,” Ackroyd said.

Management and organization professor Ronald Johnson said he believes Ackroyd is strong pick for the court.

“In looking at the Penn State values list, three stand out for me concerning Colsen – responsibility, integrity and excellence,” Johnson said. “He is a person who is willing to step up and take on leadership responsibility everywhere he goes.”

Ackroyd said he is excited to enjoy the entire week and thank all those who have helped him become the person he is today.

“It will be a way for me to be able to recognize all those who supported me here, from [Smeal College of Business] professors, to my coworkers at the Collegian, to my roommates, to everyone who has played a role in my college career and thank them and show them where I am,” Ackroyd said.

Pierre Coupin, a friend of Ackryod’s, believes that Ackroyd stands out from other students with his heavy involvement.

“He embodies what Penn State is about,” Coupin (senior-international politics) said. “A good student, an involved student and a great person overall — from his work with the Collegian to his internship at Walmart, he has achieved a lot here and that's why he stands out.”

Ackroyd said every person he’s met at Penn State has taught him something of important value, which has made him feel grateful for the Penn State community.

“I thought that I had it all together and had the answers to a lot of things,” Ackroyd said. “But later, after falling on my face and being completely wrong on countless occasions, I think my time here has taught me that everyone has true value and lessons that they can teach me.”